Otago Polytechnic leads the world with sports technology

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 08:21

Otago Polytechnic is the first organisation in the world to use the newest sports GPS technology.

GPSports has designed the micro-sensor technology and is working in partnership with the polytechnic’s Otago Institute of Sport and Adventure. A certificate on how to use, monitor and analyse the units has been built into the Graduate Diploma in Applied Science (Analysis and Conditioning Specialties).

The technology, and resulting analysis, helps coaches and teams to manage training loads, and minimise risk and injury to athletes during conditioning and training sessions.

Some of the world’s leading sports teams are on the waiting list to receive the devices - including the Wallabies, Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid.

Damien Hawes, GPSports Commercial Director, says GPSports has a decade-long relationship with Otago Polytechnic, and is pleased to be working with an academic team that can produce real-world applied research.

"Every single sport with a high performance programme has our technology. If you want to be employed in the industry, you have to be competent with using it and analysing the data" says Mr Hawes.

World Rugby is currently finalising its regulations on the dimensions of units approved for game use which will come into effect in June 2017.

GPSports will upgrade Otago Polytechnic’s equipment during May 2017, making them the first in the world with the approved technology.

Mat Blair, Senior Lecturer, says the new micro-sensor technology shows Otago Polytechnic is world leading.

"Our students will learn the best monitoring and analysis techniques with the latest technology. It’s exciting to be at the forefront in this area of sport science."

The Otago Rugby Team, and players in the development squad, will also benefit from Otago Polytechnic’s new technology. Students will use it to study and provide feedback from the rugby players during training and in games.