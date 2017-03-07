Audio brand Edifier ready for next chapter in NZ

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 16:24

Edifier International Co. Ltd., subsidiary of Edifier Technology Company Limited, prominent designer and manufacturer of high-end consumer audio electronics for both the consumer and multimedia markets is ready to shake up the New Zealand audio market with new innovations and quality products.

As a market leader in China with global distribution in more than 30 countries, Edifier is intent on making the same impact in the New Zealand market with their extensive range of products including computer speakers, home audio, home theatre speakers, gaming speakers, headphones and portable speakers.

Working together with a new distributor, Play Distribution, Edifier’s approach is to engage with gaming, music and lifestyle audiences through social media, online and print media, influencers and strategic partnerships.

"Edifier first entered the New Zealand market about 10 years ago and we have had a great relationship with our customers and partners over the years." said Audrey Anne Felix, Marketing Director at Edifier. "With the recent appointment of Play Distribution as official distributor for Edifier here, timed perfectly with the release of our next generation studio speakers, home theatre systems and gaming speakers, we are primed and ready for the next chapter. We have seen a rejuvenated market that is interested in the latest technologies at affordable prices and that is what Edifier represents."

To coincide with the new direction set by Edifier, an exciting range of new speakers will be released in New Zealand. Edifier has something for everyone from the small and sleek for the office worker to the large and bold for the big entertainer, read on as we cast the spotlight on some of Edifier’s finest products.

Edifier M1250 Multimedia Speakers

If your laptop speakers just aren’t cutting the mustard the M1250 system could be right for you. These compact USB powered speakers are lightweight, sleek and so easy to use. Just plug into your laptop or PC and you’ll be dancing along at your desk in no time.

Setting up this 2.0 speaker system is easy, with just a single USB connection to your PC or laptop. Connect to additional music sources, such as your smartphones, tablets and MP3 players with the 3.5mm auxiliary input.

The headphone jack is handy too, for when you don’t want to disturb your colleagues.

Available from just NZD$24.99 from EB Games, Mighty Ape and PB Tech.

E10BT Exclaim Connect

The unique design on the Exclaim Connect system is great for those who like to turn heads. With each of the satellites featuring a 3" subwoofer and two 3" radiators, these speakers are not only powerful but they look good too.

Featuring Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and Dynamic Range Compensation (DRC), the highs are crisp and the lows are pure. You’ll have minimal distortion even at high volumes, perfect for your next action movie or monster gaming session.

The simple volume and power controls make for quick adjustments and are easy to reach. Connecting more devices is simplified with Bluetooth connectivity and 3.5mm Auxiliary cable.

Available from just NZD$79.99 from EB Games, Mighty Ape and PB Tech.

M1370BT

The M1370BT system shouldn’t be judged by its professional appearance alone - it has a fun side too. The powerful 5" bass driver with forward facing reflex port makes for powerful lows and the upward facing speakers minimise surface interference and introduce your ears to the best possible sound.

The power on offer will make your downtime a great listening experience, whether you’re watching movies, gaming or streaming.

Bluetooth capability and a 3.5mm aux cable provides ultimate connectivity. Your audio experience is assured with the M1370BT system.

Available from just NZD$109.99 from EB Games, Mighty Ape and PB Tech.

R1700BT

The vintage look of the R1700BT, with its handpicked walnut vinyl design, is enough to beautify any bookshelf or home theatre setup.

The R1700BT is packed with power and with DRC and DSP you won’t battle with distortion. The Eagle Eye tweeter ensures greater clarity of sound, while the 4" bass driver puts greater power into those beats.

Easy-to-reach volume, treble and bass dials are great for fine tuning and the handy remote makes adjusting at range easy.

Featuring Bluetooth and 3.5mm RCA connectivity, the R1700BT is ready to go when your devices are. The power in this speaker makes it a great asset to any movie, dinner party or family gathering.

Available from just NZD$249.99 from EB Games, Mighty Ape and PB Tech.

Edifier Luna E235

The ultimate entertainer. The Luna E235, with its futuristic design, wouldn’t look out of place on a Star Wars set.

The 8 inch bass driver has a built-in amplifier and the satellites each have their own tweeters and 3" drivers. This combination makes for an ultra-powerful sound experience. Great for movies and gaming in the biggest of rooms.

The simple, touch-sensitive controls won’t cause headaches and the remote lets you sit back, relax and make adjustments from a distance.

Featuring Bluetooth 4.0, Optical/Coaxial and 3.5mm aux connectivity, none of your devices will have a problem connecting to the Luna E235.

This award-winning speaker system is for those who wish to make a bold statement or leave a lasting impression - whether it be at movie night or your next party. With the Luna E235 you’ll be dancing into the wee hours of the morning.

Available from NZD$849.99 from EB Games, Mighty Ape and PB Tech.