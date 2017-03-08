Statistical computing in the data age

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 09:23

A new lecture series at the University of Auckland will discuss aspects of modern data analysis and the role of the statistical programming language R, developed by Associate Professor Ross Ihaka of the University’s Department of Statistics.

R is a statistical programming language now used by the majority of the world’s practicing statisticians and this lecture series honours the contribution Associate Professor Ihaka has made to statistical computing.

In the first lecture of the 2017 Ihaka Lecture Series today, Honorary Associate Professor Hadley Wickham from RStudio and the University of Auckland will discuss how modern data analysis is carried out and how a programming language provides the ability to reproduce analyses and automate repetitive tasks.

The second lecture on March 15, by New Zealand Herald Data Editor Harkanwal Singh, discusses learning and using R in the newsroom and the crucial role this plays in data journalism. He will discuss the challenges of attempting to use statistical thinking in the narrative-driven field of journalism.

The third lecture on March 22 from Dr Genevera Allen from Rice University discusses interactive visualisation and how developing statistical methods can help scientists make sense of ‘big data’ in applications such as high-throughput genomics and neuroimaging.

For the final lecture in the series, on March 29, Associate Professor Ihaka will discuss statistical computing in a more static environment. Much of what passes for statistical computing research these days consists of little more than writing ‘R packages’ but research at a more fundamental level is needed.

Associate Professor Ihaka and Robert Gentleman were the originators of the R statistical software system. Associate Professor Ihaka’s interests include statistical computing research and exposition and statistical graphics and visualisation.

All lectures will be held at 6.30pm in the MLT1 Lecture Theatre, Ground Floor, Building 303, 38 Princes St Auckland.

Refreshments will be available before each lecture at 6pm in the foyer area of Building 302, 23 Symonds St Auckland.

These lectures will also be streamed live (see link above).