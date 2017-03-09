Cantabrian Bridget Bell is producing innovative golf technology

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 04:53

Bridget Bell grew up in Christchurch with a tennis racquet in her hand and a soccer ball at her feet making several regional representative teams in both sports but she never set foot on a fairway or green. She never imagined she would be developing technology that enables golfers from beginner to PGA Tour Professionals to analyse, understand and improve how they play the game.

As Executive Vice President of Technology, Bridget is a key part of the technical team at BioMech - most recently producing the most advanced putting App and Sensor combination in golf. Awarded the Golf Magazine Techy Award for Best Golf Technology Breakthroughs of 2016, the BioMech Golf App and Sensor measure and analyze all aspects of the putting stroke in real time and provide automatic, cloud-based record-keeping, analyses, and reporting.

True to her Kiwi roots, Bridget defined her own career path, earning degrees and diplomas in Accounting, Commerce, and Information Systems, then obtained a diploma in Business Programming. After crossing the Tasman, and working for two of the most prominent law firms in Asia Pacific, she enrolled at the University of Sydney earning a Masters of Commerce.

After crossing the Tasman, Bridget crossed the Pacific and migrated from Australia to the United States. There, Bell began applying her diverse skills to developing innovative technology in the Healthcare Technology Sector. Bridget started her own company, and designed and developed Sphere - Enterprise Healthcare technology that aggregates complex information from multiple sources, and presents it in intuitive, easy to understand ways. Sphere is the backbone of BioMech’s comprehensive Motion Analytics ecosystem.

As Bridget puts it, "This is only the tip of the iceberg - BioMech’s Sensor technology, Motion Analytics, and Enterprise Cloud Architecture provide comprehensive, real-time intelligence for Sports, Fitness, and Healthcare."

Four-time PGA Tour winner and BioMech principal Heath Slocum has the BioMech products in play at the 2017 LawnMaster Horizon Golf NZ PGA Championship in Palmerston North and the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in Queenstown at Millbrook Resort and The Hills between March 2 and 12.

Bridget currently resides in Maryland (USA) with her Husband John and daughter Isabella. They regularly visit her family in Christchurch and along with her fellow BioMech team members, will be in attendance at the upcoming event in Queenstown to support Heath. Bridget is delighted to introduce BioMech and its products to golfers in the country she still calls home.