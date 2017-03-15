Heyfit Android launch gives Kiwis the keys to their own social fitness platform

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 15:19

I want to introduce you to a new mobile app - heyfit, that myself and my two business partners created which is now on available for Android on the Google Play Store.

We developed heyfit so Kiwis could have a platform they could use to meet new people and join fitness groups to get outside, get active and enjoy sports in a social setting. We wanted to remove the barriers to exercise such as high costs of gym memberships, a lack of motivation and feeling self conscious.

Jase and I are both NZ representative hockey players and I am a current member of the NZ Men’s hockey team (Vice Captain). Over the years myself, Jase and our third business partner John have spent a lot of time overseas and out of town in places with few contacts. As a result we’ve had to go jogging, swimming, golfing etc by ourselves. The three of us got talking a few years ago about how great it would be to have an app that allowed you to meet up with people who were also alone in the same city and wanted someone to train with - tennis, golf etc. We know that sport and training help you to integrate into a new town or city more easily and thought this would be a great way to smooth that transition.

We have a real desire to get as many people active as possible and this is what led to the idea and development of heyfit app for iOS and now Android.

Key features of App:

GROUP - Create your own or join existing activity groups. A good opportunity to get the "team" feeling without the commitment that typical structured sports requires.

CONNECT - find your fitness buddy - meet someone new who has the same sporting interests and ability level as you.