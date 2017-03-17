Drone technology takes out Massey Innovation Award

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 13:53

Award winners - Lisa and Paul Charmley.

Dannevirke farmers Paul and Lisa Charmley took out the Massey Innovation award at the Horizons Ballance Farm Environment Awards last night.

Massey University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas presented the award, which recognises the identification and implementation of farming systems that are economically and environmentally sustainable.

Mr and Mrs Charmley, of Te Rehunga Farms, won the award for their continued exploration of farm innovations, in particular the use of drone technology. They also received the LIC Dairy Farm Award.

They receive $1,000 to study at Massey University, which can be used by them, one of their staff or anyone that they think could benefit from learning more.

Supreme winners on the night were Pongaroa sheep and beef farmers Shaun and Tracie Baxter.