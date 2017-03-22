New technology announced to educate next generation at Pasifika

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 12:52

AMI is set to celebrate the 25th birthday of Auckland’s Pasifika Festival by taking First Place, New Zealand’s first interactive virtual reality (VR) experience that teaches Millennials how to identify and address the most common hazards in their home, to the community.

Wearing a VR headset, First Place participants are given a virtual first-person perspective of a typical Kiwi living room, which they must navigate against the clock to identify and address 12 household hazards that can cause harm to people and property.

As the principal sponsor of Pasifika Festival and having proudly supported the community for over 90 years, AMI is excited to be the first New Zealand insurance company to use a virtual reality experience to educate young Kiwi’s about home safety.

Kevin Hughes, Executive General Manager - Consumer AMI, explains, "At AMI, we take pride in being right here with advice on how to make Kiwi homes safer, and support if the worst comes to pass. By engaging young people in the interactive virtual world of First Place, we hope to play an important role in raising awareness of how to spot hazards around the home."

Hughes says AMI is passionate about keeping Kiwis out of harm’s way at home, and its ongoing relationship with Pasifika Festival provides the opportunity to support an important cultural event, while raising awareness of home safety messages among young people, and the wider community regardless of ethnicity.

While First Place was developed with Millennials in mind, Hughes says the game has a much broader appeal, and encourages people of all ages to have a go.

First Place will be bought to life at Pasifika Festival, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, Western Springs Park, 731 Great North Rd, Auckland.