NZ cyber security strategy tracking well

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 12:14

The government released its first report on the implementation of New Zealand’s Cyber Security Strategy and Action Plan today.

New Zealand’s Cyber Security Strategy, Action Plan, and National Plan to Address Cybercrime were launched in December 2015.

The first Annual Report sets out progress under the four goals of the Strategy: achieving cyber resilience; building cyber capability; addressing cybercrime; and enhancing international cooperation.

"New Zealand is making good progress to improve its cyber security, but with a rapidly evolving cyber threat, there is no room for complacency," Communications Minister Simon Bridges says.

"We need to use technology in a secure way if we are to make the most of the opportunities provided by the digital economy. The government and the private sector must work together to drive improved cyber security across the economy."

The government is leading an ambitious programme of action to fulfil the vision of a secure, resilient and prosperous online New Zealand.

Areas of focus for 2017 include supporting the development of New Zealand’s cyber security industry; work on the Cybercrime Plan; helping small businesses to protect themselves online; and the launch of a national CERT.

"CERT NZ will open its doors next month as the central place for New Zealanders, businesses and government agencies to report cyber incidents," Mr Bridges says.

"It will provide trusted and authoritative advice on preventing cyber threats and responding to incidents and will work with CERTs in other countries on incidents that have cross-border implications."

For more information and to read the report, go to: https://www.connectsmart.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/2016-Annual-Report-on-Cyber-Security-Action-Plan.pdf