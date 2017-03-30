Christchurch businesses named in NZ Hi-Tech Awards

|
Canterbury Development Corporation congratulates the Christchurch companies named as finalists in the 2017 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards.
The Christchurch finalists are:
Banquer
DARC Technologies
Link Engine Management
ARANZ Geo
Motim Technologies
Shuttlerock
Winners in each category will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner in Auckland during Techweek ’17 on 12th May.
