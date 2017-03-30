Christchurch businesses named in NZ Hi-Tech Awards

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 13:37

Canterbury Development Corporation congratulates the Christchurch companies named as finalists in the 2017 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards.

The Christchurch finalists are:

Banquer

DARC Technologies

Link Engine Management

ARANZ Geo

Motim Technologies

Shuttlerock

Winners in each category will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner in Auckland during Techweek ’17 on 12th May.

