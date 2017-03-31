Blockchain comes to NZ

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 12:19

Blockchain is a revolution of technology that acts as a global spreadsheet that is programmed to record transactions of value. The information on blockchain exists as a shared database that is continually reconciled. Because the database is not stored in one single location, there is no centralized version for a hacker to corrupt and records are truly public and easily verifiable.

Blockchain is disrupting many different industries by taking out the need for a middle-man. Think Uber and how it is disrupting transport logistics with driver automation. Blockchain technology eliminates the need for banks by allowing people to send each other money instantly and without fees through using bitcoin or other digital currencies.

This technology is capable of being utilised by a diverse range of industries including agriculture, real estate, insurance, and more - where information can be exchanged, Blockchain can be applied.

Blockchain is in essence re-inventing how the Internet and modern businesses exchange information. It has the ability to revolutionise business engagement over the Internet, making way for direct, secure information transactions.

The Blockchain NZ 2017 is a 3-day conference set in Auckland from May 8th - 10th.

The conference brings top speakers from around the world (including keynotes Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum, and Andreas M. Antonopoulos, author of "Mastering Bitcoin" and "The Internet of Money") for a series of presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking events. It is designed to teach those attending the basics of blockchain and to explore some of the real life ways that blockchain technology is being used to disrupt business models. The conference will be broken down into a number "themes": An Introduction for Beginners, Money and Finance, New Funding and Organisational Models, Owning our Data, Changing Business Models, The Future and Changing the World.

