NZ high school esports goes to air tonight

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 09:25

HSL, New Zealand’s first national high school esports league begins broadcasting tonight on www.letsplay.live from 6pm weekly on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The game being played is League of Legends, a fast-paced, competitive online game. More than 100 million people play every month around the world. Two teams of five players compete during the game over different maps and game modes. 50 teams are competing in the nationwide League of Legends competition.

Schools at top of the table in Week 5 include: Avondale College, Mount Albert, Mount Roskill Grammar, Western Height’s High School, Rangitoto College, Wellington College and Burnside High School.

The first games to be broadcast are:

Monday, 6pm: Mount Roskill vs Massey High School

Tuesday, 6pm: Otago Boys High School vs Burnside High School

The live broadcast is run by Computer Power Plus students and includes aspiring shout-casters looking to make their big break in esports.

Both Computer Power Plus students and external volunteer’s are assisting with the administration, broadcasting and logistical support of the HSL for the duration of the tournament.

Ben Lenihan, President of the New Zealand eSports Federation, says "it was a really important part of the development of the HSL that it be a student-led initiative to help build the capability of the industry going forward."

Games will be broadcasted weekly until June 9th on www.letsplay.live

HSL is organised by the New Zealand eSports Federation, Letsplay.live and Computer Power Plus.

