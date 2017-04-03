Free Nintendo Switch emulators are fake - Symantec

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 14:14

Scammers are trying to dupe users into believing that a software emulator exists for the Nintendo Switch, the company’s newest console released on 3 March 2017.

Switch emulator videos on YouTube

A search for "Nintendo Switch emulator" on YouTube yields a variety of results, racking up tens of thousands of views (the most having over 76,000), while others have several hundred views. The content of the videos varies significantly. Some videos contain a step-by-step process showing how to visit a website, download a file, and play Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on a PC.

Other videos feature a person talking about "free tools" but never explicitly referring to the Switch Emulator, indicating that these videos were designed to be generic so they could be repurposed for other trending search terms.

Fake Switch emulator sites

Most of these bogus Switch emulator videos contain links to external websites in the description field, but in one case the website was promoted within the video itself. Most sites feature some Nintendo branding, including screenshots of Breath of the Wild.

Survey scams and potentially unwanted applications

If a user tries to download one of these fake Nintendo Switch emulators, they will be directed to a website that claims they need to fill out a survey to receive an unlock code or to unlock the download itself.

Don’t get scammed

If you’re looking to play emulated games on your personal computer, be wary of websites that ask you to fill out a survey to unlock content - that’s a big red flag that you’re being scammed. Do some additional research before you download and install any application on your computer. And if you really want to play games for the Nintendo Switch, consider buying one instead.

Protection

Symantec and Norton products detect the threats and risks discussed in this blog as the following:

OSX.Malcol

PUA.Downloader

PUA.OneSystemCare