Online map follows the course of nature in the capital

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 15:39

An interactive online map has recently been launched in Wellington, highlighting the unique connection the city has to its natural surroundings, environment, and local wildlife.

The Wellington Nature Map will give both locals and visitors a chance to celebrate and participate in the urban playground that incorporates the capital’s harbour, hills, coastline, and native flora and fauna.

As well as biodiversity, it also shows aspects of the built environment and sculptures that have been inspired by the nature of the city.

The Wellington Nature Map is a joint project between the Wellington City Council, Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Architecture, and Wellington Living Architecture group.

It is the latest in a series of ventures supported by the City Council’s Our Living City Fund that are designed to improve Wellington’s quality of life by strengthening urban-nature connections and building economic opportunities from a healthy environment.

Mayor Justin Lester says Wellingtonian’s love of nature has shaped our city: "Sometimes we forget the extent of our connection to nature and how profoundly this has influenced artists, planners, and the wider community. The Wellington Nature Map brings together the natural elements in the CBD so people can learn and rediscover this side of our unique city. From Civic Square’s giant nikau palms to the community gardens tucked away in the town belt, we have a fantastic number of ways to connect with nature here in the city."

Dr Pedersen Zari, Senior Lecturer at Victoria’s School of Architecture and lead researcher on the project adds: "We have brought together Wellington’s favourite and most important nature places in these series of maps to tell the story of our special relationship to the land and sea."

Wellington is one of a select few cities internationally that are named as ‘Biophilic Cities’, and is part of a growing movement where ecological restoration, architecture, landscape architecture, and urban planning are deliberately used to heighten the physical, psychological, and economic benefits that contact with nature bring to city inhabitants.

By showcasing Wellington’s special sites of nature in the city, nature activities on offer, and places where our urban fabric reflects our love of nature, the Wellington Nature Map project firmly cements Wellington’s reputation as a leading global nature city.

The Wellington Nature Map can be found on our website.