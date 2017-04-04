New Maori language apps for children seek to full resource gap

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 10:49

The start of this week saw the launch of PÄpapa, a new line of MÄori language apps for children 5 years of age and under focusing on vocabulary acquisition. James Porter (Te Atiawa, NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Kahu), one of the developers behind PÄpapa, hopes it will support a larger number of families nationwide and abroad to start using the MÄori language.

"Many New Zealand families here and overseas want to learn some te reo MÄori especially for use with their young children, but don’t have any knowledge themselves and are unsure where to begin" states James, a computer programmer and father of two aged 6 and 2. "I assumed there would be lots of resources in the form of mobile apps, but on investigation found that the majority currently available are for older children already fluent in te reo MÄori, as opposed to absolute beginners or younger children".

"What is needed are introductory-level resources providing a fun way for kids and their caregivers - be it their parents, grandparents, other family members or people like their teachers - to learn together, focusing on basic vocabulary they can share about the everyday world around them. This is what PÄpapa hopes to provide" states James.

Although an official language of New Zealand, the last Census revealed only 3.7% of all New Zealanders can have an everyday conversation in the MÄori language, including only 23.1% of MÄori, and that our national proportion of MÄori language speakers has been in decline since 2001. With as many as one in every seven MÄori living overseas in countries like Australia, access to MÄori cultural resources by families abroad is also an issue. Increased use of technologies has been heralded as one solution, but James has some reservations.

"Mobile apps are popular and highly accessible, but we believe it must be utilised in a way that nurtures and supports the special relationship between children and their caregivers, where language lives and can thrive" he says.

The first released PÄpapa app "He aha tÄnei? (What is this?)" is a free, drag-and-drop activity game introducing children and their caregivers to 20 everyday MÄori words and how they are pronounced. Following this first free app, others will be available for purchase in the following months.

James, his partner Veronica Tawhai (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Uepohatu) and fellow computer programmer Alan Nasario (Rarotonga, Rotuma) have worked the last two years developing PÄpapa. The launch was held in Palmerston North.