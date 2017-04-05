Innovation emerges from earthquake challenges

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 14:44

A disruptive web technology from Kiwi tech company iViis has been used to help people and businesses affected by the Kaikoura earthquake event in November 2016, access insurance services from IAG.

iViis Managing Director Nick Shier says the earthquakes in Canterbury, and subsequently the Kaikoura event, have challenged traditional concepts of managing insurance information.

These events were unique in scale and complexity, which meant insurers and their partners had to take new and innovative approaches to applying technology to support their customers.

We have taken a radically different, but radically simple approach: empower loss adjusters, project managers, claims officers to easily gather and process information and communicate with each other using a simple web-based application that connects back to the core insurance system.

Mr Shier said iViis approach was similar to how internet banking provided customers with a simple web application that connects to large and complex banking systems in the background.

One organisation that has used the iViis system is insurance provider IAG.

To be able to respond as quickly and effectively as possible to our customers is crucial, says Mark Webley, Technology Services Business Partner at IAG.

In this kind of event we need to gather a lot more specialist information, such as foundation or retaining wall damage for example, than in a normal claim event.

With a disaster, you dont know what the requirements might be, and the ability to monitor, measure and deliver in a quick manner is what we want to achieve for our customers, says Mark.