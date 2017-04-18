WiFi now available in NZLS Libraries

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 10:55

WiFi is now available for lawyers using the New Zealand Law Society High Court libraries in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and the Hamilton branch library.

The Law Society Libraries are available for use by members and associate members of the New Zealand Law Society, the judiciary, Ministry of Justice Court staff and members of the law faculties of universities.

WiFi access is available through a casual daily PIN (which allows access until midnight that day) or a permanent PIN can be obtained by filling out a form and returning it to wellington@nzlslibrary.org.nz.

The NZLS Library's subscription databases (LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters and CCH) can be accessed via the Library WiFi. PDFs can be saved to a laptop, but printing via WiFi is not currently available.