SmartStart: award-winning services for new parents

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 15:45

Congratulations to Catalyst partner the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) on a well-deserved Gold Quill Awards win last week.

DIA's SmartStart received a merit award in the Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication category. The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) holds the Gold Quill Awards every year, and DIA was one of only three New Zealand agencies to win one of these prestigious awards in 2017.

SmartStart is the first in a series of 'life event' portals which brings together all the relevant government services and information for a significant life event in one place. SmartStart is for expectant and new parents, and helps with everything from finding a midwife to getting baby an IRD number. It's been used by over 65,000 parents so far.

We had a great time working with DIA to deliver this bundle of joy. As well as building the site and organising hosting in the cloud, we had the opportunity to flex our design and UX muscles on this project, with beautiful results.

Catalyst Director Don Christie says, "It was our pleasure to work with DIA on such an innovative project. They reimagined the way people access government information and services, coming up with a completely new way to connect people to information and services. It's great to see this Gold Quill awarded - we're extremely proud of SmartStart."

If you haven't checked out SmartStart yet, see why it's an award-winner at www.smartstart.services.govt.nz