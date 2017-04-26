12-year-old teaching politicians to code

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 11:56

On Monday May 8th, 12-year-old Amelia Lockley is taking a day off school and flying down to Parliament to teach New Zealand’s political leaders how to code, and to share the importance of teaching coding to all young New Zealanders.

Amelia has a regular segment on "What Now" teaching the young audience about digital creation through coding.

"I think every child should have the opportunity to learn to code like every child learns how to count at school." says Amelia.

"We use coding in our everyday lives already, and it will become more advanced and used in a wider range of things. I’m really excited to share what I’ve learnt at Code Club with the politicians at Parliament!".

Amelia will fly to Wellington with the Nanogirl Labs team - including Dr Michelle Dickinson - to take part in a special Code Club Aotearoa event. With Amelia’s help, politicians and officials will learn to code alongside primary school students from the Wellington region.

Dr. Dickinson says "It’s so important that our children learn digital technologies in schools - and so important that our decision-makers understand those technologies as they shape policy. "

"Our work with Nanogirl Labs, and the work Code Club does, is all about making STEM accessible for all. This Code Club event is going to be great, and we’re really pleased to be supporting it. I’m so excited to be travelling with young Amelia…she’s a remarkable young lady with a clear message that needs to be heard."