Connect Smart this World Password Day

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 13:45

May 4th is not only a special day for Star Wars fans, this year it’s also World Password Day. If the Empire had used better cybersecurity, including strong passwords, the Rebel Alliance would have had real difficulties and the Star Wars story might have turned out differently!

More seriously, it’s a great opportunity for Kiwis to take stock of the passwords in their life and to think about these four messages:

1. Create strong passwords

2. Use a different password for each account

3. Get a password manager

4. Turn on multi-factor authentication

According to Paul Ash, Director of the National Cyber Policy Office, "One of the easiest steps individuals can take to improve their cyber security is having varied and strong passwords. While strong passwords can be hard to remember, they reduce risk of accounts being hacked and personal information being stolen. It is important not to rely on a single, strong password for everything. If someone guessed your password or gained unauthorised access, they could get in to all of your accounts."

This Thursday, we’re advising all New Zealanders to improve their password habits, secure their digital lives and test their security IQ by visiting the World Password Day website.

Please also feel free to use content from the Connect Smart Password tip sheet attached, which provides easy to understand advice and more detail to support these messages.