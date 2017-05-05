Techweek 2017 launches tomorrow

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 12:42

Techweek’17 launches tomorrow, bringing the latest technology and innovation to the entire country, with events in 24 towns and cities.

This year’s programme tackles the theme ‘finding local answers to global questions,’ and is divided into five content streams covering topics including climate change, youth and scaling the impact of New Zealand technology in overseas markets.

Techweek 2017’s website is live and is being regularly updated with events as they are added to the schedule.

Techweek has more than 100 events throughout New Zealand ranging from Whangarei to Greymouth and includes sessions on the future of farming, how to start your own company, virtual reality, augmented reality, game development, women in technology, New Zealand’s place in the world of tech and many more.

One of the highlights of Techweek 2017 is the focus on diverse elements within the tech sector. Farming 2020 will showcase agriculture’s digital future and New Zealand’s role in the AgTech environment, which currently generates around $700 million in export sales annually.

Herd improvement, software, pasture mapping and a variety of other data mining tools are being integrated into in-farm practices to maximise productivity and profitability.

Wharf42, is the event organiser for Farming 2020 and founder Peter Wren-Hilton is looking forward to the event.

"New Zealand can and should be playing a huge role in the future of the AgTech sector globally and Farming 2020 will showcase the best tools on offer today, with a glimpse of where we’re moving to in the future."

Other key segments on display include blockchain - the building block technology behind the next wave of digital currency and could disrupt global commerce itself. The event is designed to "educate, inspire and connect" business leaders around the exciting opportunities presented by this new technology and has attracted world leaders in blockchain technology to present.

Virtual and augmented reality are two of the fastest growing trends within the tech sector today, and one of the main events within Techweek will be the AR/VR Garage gaming weekend. Computer games are already starting to make use of augmented reality and VR of course has long been a staple of the gamer’s arsenal. And while the future of these technologies is still being debated, there’s plenty of fun to be had in the game world.

John McDermott runs the IoT Auckland meet-up group, and has worked with Rob Hanks, founder of AR development company Curiat and Jessica Manins, who represents the NZ VR/AR Association, to develop the Future Realities stream - a programme of events introducing New Zealand to AR/VR and IoT technologies, applications and businesses.

"We’ve got a fantastic programme of events that showcase these technologies, the amazing people who are creating these and the incredible things this will do for the world around us," says John.

These events will run through the week in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Techweek is presented by NZTech in association with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

NZTech’s CEO Graeme Muller says last year’s event proved the value of engaging over a sustained period and taking Techweek national was the next logical step.

"We really wanted to make sure all of New Zealand could get involved and showcase the best on offer in the tech sector and we haven’t been disappointed. Techweek has been swamped with pitches for events to be held around the country and we’re delighted to be able to host more than 100 different events in the week."

Muller says he hopes to see Techweek become a regular fixture of the national calendar.

"We couldn’t do this without the support of the government, local councils and the tech sector. Their commitment to help make Techweek a success is based on the understanding that the hi-tech sector is now the fastest growing sector in the country, contributing to growing exports and creating more jobs than we can fill as a nation."