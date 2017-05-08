Creative agency launches augmented and virtual reality arm

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 08:51

Auckland-based creative agency, Method, has launched a specialist augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) arm, M Theory, to keep up with client demand and further invest in the technology.

As viewing habits continue to change with the rapid development of technology, M Theory is focused on delivering interactive, immersive and awe-inspiring experiences through a range of AR/VR services. This includes 360 video post-production, 3D modelling, digital storytelling, along with computer-generated imagery, app and game development.

Method and M Theory’s Managing Director, Sam Ramlu, says the company has seen a massive increase in demand for AR and VR services during the past four years.

"We’ve had a steady stream of projects from local clients and now projects coming in from LA, Australia, and China. So, it made sense to set M Theory up. It gives us the ability to further specialise and invest in the technology.

"Backed by the team at Method, we now have an in-house 3D artist, game developer, video editor and multimedia specialist, and producer, all specialising in rolling out AR and VR for clients.

"AR and VR aren’t on the fringes of marketing anymore. It’s a really accessible marketing tool that allows companies to connect with consumers and other target audiences in an authentic and memorable way," says Ms Ramlu.

A recent project delivered by the team at M Theory was an immersive tour of QMS’ commuter network digital sites, with integrated 3D graphics and narration delivering a unique experience compared to their typical 360 video.

M Theory also delivered a rich, future homes and energy visualisation, virtual reality experience for Contact Energy, which was presented to a group of investment analysts at a roadshow late in 2016.

"Another project we worked on recently was an interactive tour of the newly established Kumeu Film Studios, in partnership with ATEED’s AR/VR Garage and filmed by Staples Rentals, this was recently showcased to producers and directors in Los Angeles and was a huge success for the NZ Film Commission and ATEED," says Ms Ramlu.

Later in the month M Theory will debut their children’s story transmedia exhibit at Story Edge - a specially curated showcase of digital and interactive storytelling, and an extension of the DocEdge Film Festival. A must-see for the whole family the exhibit will feature a multi-platform experience of a delightful tale for kids of all ages.

You can check out M Theory in all their real and virtual glory at various events during Tech Week:

Magnify VR/AR Expo Summit, Monday 8 May

Future Realities Conference, 11 and 12 May.

Alternatively, visit www.mtheory.co.nz or www.method.digital to find out more.