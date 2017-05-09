Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 09:51

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell says a nationwide event, Techweek’17 will provide more opportunities for MÄori participation in the technology sector.

Techweek’17 is a nationwide initiative bringing together Aotearoa’s brightest technology and innovation talent with more than 100 events scheduled over nine days.

Mr Flavell who is committed to increasing MÄori participation in the technology sector says,

"The aim of the event is to take the hui to places that are somewhat remote and to tap into the rich potential of the local MÄori population through a digital forum. We want to demonstrate that no matter where you are, you can connect and interact with the world via a digital connection."

The event got underway on Saturday 6 May and aims to encourage global thought leadership and develop Aotearoa into a global technology and innovation hub.

He kai kei aku ringa a Te Puni Kokiri initiative, has sponsored the events which is targeting remote areas such as Moerewa, MÄhia, and Åhakune.

"We know that technology provides opportunities for our whÄnau to higher skilled jobs and increased income - which is where a real impact can be made," says Mr Flavell.

"We are rich in creativity and innovation and Techweek’17 will ensure digital technology opportunities reach our rangatahi MÄori, whÄnau, iwi and hapÅ«."