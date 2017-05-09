Leading research showcased at manufacturing and design conference

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 10:51

Top engineers, scientists and designers will gather in Auckland this week to share knowledge and help grow New Zealand’s high-tech manufacturing economy.

Innovative manufacturing and design technologies are being applied to a broad range of products, such as structures that have significantly improved acoustic performance, through to innovative models of the human cranium for ballistic testing.

The National Conference for Innovation in Manufacturing and Design (MaD for the Future 2017) will bring together researchers and industry representatives across a wide range of disciplines focused on innovation in New Zealand’s manufacturing economy.

Conference guests include Honourable Minister of Science and Innovation, Paul Goldsmith, who will give a formal address at the conference which is a feature event within Techweek ’17, May 6-14.

Researchers from New Zealand’s tertiary institutes and industry have been actively engaged in the establishment and development of the national MaD Network since mid-2016.

"Our aim is to bring together the people who can develop products and technologies in which New Zealand can compete globally," says MaD Network Leader Professor Simon Bickerton from the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Engineering.

"MaD2017 is an opportunity for industry, academia and researchers to come together to share ideas, connect and collaborate in new ways, that we hope will help New Zealand’s manufacturing sector develop in areas that are crucial to the national economy."

A number of leading-edge technology developments will be showcased at this event, with over 80 presentations by researchers and industry representatives being given alongside panel discussions and breakout sessions.

At the end of 2019, the MaD Network will be lodging an application for a national MaD Centre of Research Excellence to the Tertiary Education Commission. MaD2017 is a significant step towards this.