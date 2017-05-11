Chorus starts UFB2 build in Hokitika

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 15:00

Chorus has today started the second phase of the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) initiative, beginning the rollout in Hokitika.

Chorus joined Westland Mayor Bruce Smith for an event to mark the start of the project.

"Today we’ve taken the first step toward bringing world-class connectivity to Hokitika," said Ed Beattie, Chorus General Manager of Infrastructure.

"Fibre provides the broadband equivalent of an autobahn right to the door of homes and businesses, and it will future-proof Hokitika for the anticipated continued growth in data consumption for generations to come."

As part of the UFB2 programme, Chorus will rollout fibre to 169 new areas. In addition to Hokitika, the other West Coast towns included in the UFB2 programme are Westport, Reefton and Runanga.

"We are delighted that Hokitika has been chosen to be the first cab off the rank for Chorus’ part of the UFB2 initiative," said Mayor Smith.

"Our major industries such as the Dairy Company, Silverfern Farms and many local IT businesses were delighted to be informed of the commencement of the build.

"It is also great to see Chorus using local contractors for the majority of the build."

The entire UFB programme covers about 1.3 million households, businesses, schools and medical centres.

The benefits of fibre have already been widespread throughout New Zealand, enabling improved patient care, allowing better access to educational online resources and boosting commercial productivity.

As more people are realising the benefits of fibre, demand has increased substantially.

Fibre together with online streaming services such as Netflix has transformed customer behaviour with more and more people choosing to stream online video services, and therefore requiring faster internet.

Monthly household internet data consumption has burgeoned in the last five years. In 2011, as the first phase of UFB was announced, the average household used about 13 gigabytes of internet data a month. This has grown to more than 150 gigabytes a month today.