Techweek'17 wraps up

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 07:45

After 287 events in 24 centres around the country, Techweek ’17 has delivered its promised "festival of technology" to New Zealand. Techweek ’17 has wrapped up after nine days and more than 250 individual events, and now sights are set on the Techweek ’18, although the team at NZTech might have a bit of a break first.

Chief Executive Graeme Muller says the celebration of New Zealand’s tech future was a resounding success and more than 20,000 people came through the doors of Techweek events around the country.

"We’re delighted with the turn out around the country. It’s been tremendous and is a testament to the strength of the events themselves but also speaks to be increasing role the tech sector is playing in New Zealand’s economy and indeed in our daily lives."

Muller says events outside the main centres were well received.

"It was great to see events in Ohakune, Greymouth, Mahia, Hokitika and Moerewa as well as the main centres because it’s these regional areas that stand to gain so much from the technology revolution."

Kiwis learned about a range of new tech initiatives from the AgTech sector, through to digital payments and the blockchain world, from augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) and from the Internet of Things (IoT) world as well. Events ranged from demonstrations and talks about key issues through to hands on practical workshops on everything from building your own PC through to drones and fighting robots.

Techweek ’17 was established to help demonstrate the best of New Zealand’s tech innovation to the world, but also to bring the world’s best tech sector stories to New Zealand. Speakers ranging from corporate to start-up, from academic to celebrity authors came to New Zealand for the week and feedback has been excellent, says Jennifer Clamp, national director for Techweek.

"We wanted as broad a range of tech topics as possible and we certainly got that. The issues raised range from employment opportunities for Maori and Pasifika youth through to the deployment of blockchain, to the future of food production and so on. It was really good to see and we have to thank our partners and sponsors for making that vision a reality."

Techweek ’17 was run by NZTech in association with Auckland’s Tourism, Events and Economic Development agency (ATEED), the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Ministry of Education and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).