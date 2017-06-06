Cyber security a growing concern for NZ IT leaders

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 16:22

According to the 2017 Digital Readiness report, Building strong digital foundations, New Zealand IT leaders see digital as posing a significant risk to their organisations and getting cyber-security right, as part of a broader quality assurance strategy, is the key to building a successful digital foundation.

The ‘WannaCry’ malware recently caused havoc around the world, targeting thousands of computers by encrypting data and demanding ransom from victims.

Reportedly popping up in Auckland and Wellington recently, the malware has brought cyber-security front-of-mind for New Zealand organisations as breaches and system failures cost companies thousands of dollars every year, and of all the funds lost due to cyber-attacks, 68% is declared unrecoverable (Heimdal Security). So, it is no surprise that the Digital Readiness report found that cyber-security is more relevant to their organisations now than it was 12 months ago.

"New Zealand organisations are gearing up and getting on board with the digital concept, integrating digital into their core business and adopting underlying trends," explains Reg Prasad, Head of Consulting for Qual IT.

"While this is a fundamental shift which ensures our nation is up to play with the rest of the world, a strategic and measured, safety first, quality approach to implementing digital initiatives needs to be taken," says Prasad.

By ensuring a thorough quality strategy is in place before implementing digital initiatives, companies have assurance that their initiatives will be secure and can perform at their best.

Best practice indicates that regression coverage, end-to-end testing and performance testing all need to be included within a quality strategy to ensure cyber-security risks (as well as other digital concepts) are mitigated, or at least lessened.

Conducted by IT quality assurance firm Qual IT, the Digital Readiness Study drew data from 60 of some of New Zealand’s largest organisations and presents some key recommendations and best practices to follow to mitigate the potential risks posed by digital.