Digital leadership celebrated at CIO Awards

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 16:29

Top law firm's Chief Digital Officer recognised as New Zealand’s emerging ICT leader.

Named Emerging ICT Leader of the Year at the CIO Awards held in Auckland last night, Nick Whitehouse’s expertise in leading numerous engaging and challenging technologies to achieve the firm’s digital vision was celebrated.

The Emerging ICT Leader award recognises exceptional ICT talent of professionals under the age of 35 years who have demonstrated an outstanding ICT initiative.

Nick launched the firm’s artificial intelligence (AI) joint venture with Goat Ventures earlier this year - a market first initiative seeking to improve access to legal advice for businesses across the country - and is leading the joint venture.

Nick was humble in accepting the award saying: "I’m fortunate to work for an organisation that sees the opportunities created by technology, and wants to seize them to create even more value for its clients. The JV is one example of the firm embracing digital disruption, and through its delivery we’re aiming to create a tool to explain legal recommendations and frameworks to customers.

"I also have an awesome team who deliver exceptional solutions every day."

The firm’s CEO, Mike Schubert says: "Nick’s approach to advancing digital solutions for our firm is top class. He has a knack for forecasting opportunities and identifying ways to overcome business challenges - and communicates in a way that we can all understand the implications.

"Nick embodies the philosophy that every member of our firm is a leader, and is instrumental in delivering our vision to be New Zealand’s best law firm."

MinterEllisonRuddWatts congratulates finalists Craig Ward from Gareth Morgan Investments and Saba Tavakolinejad from Westpac New Zealand.