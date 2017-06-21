Blind Foundation collaborates with 2degrees

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 16:05

Blind Foundation clients, who are on the 2degrees mobile network, can now download their favourite magazines and books on the BookLink app without worrying about the cost of data.

BookLink, available from the Apple app store, gives New Zealanders who are blind or have low vision access to more than 11,000 audio books in the Blind Foundation’s digital library, along with magazines, national and regional newspapers.

As a first step, 2degrees has zero-rated all data used by Blind Foundation clients who access its BookLink app on 2degrees’ mobile network, making it effectively free to use.

Blind Foundation client Lance Girling-Butcher says BookLink is an invaluable service.

"Being blind can be very isolating and lonely. BookLink helps to fill this gap, allowing us to read and be entertained with access to the latest magazines and books.

"I am delighted the Blind Foundation and 2degrees are making this service more accessible with no cost to use the app on the go. It’s especially great news for avid readers who use this essential service every day," says Lance.

2degrees CEO Stewart Sherriff says it’s great to be using 2degrees’ national mobile network to help people in a tangible way, in this case helping the Blind Foundation’s BookLink members enjoy the library.

"The app’s a terrific advancement that allows people to read books on demand and zero-rating the data used to obtain these publications seems only fair."

Blind Foundation CEO Sandra Budd says, "Partnerships like this are a great example of how we can work with other organisations in an innovative way to improve services and support for New Zealanders who are blind or have low vision."

At the moment, users need an Apple device to use BookLink. Future work includes adapting the app for other devices, including Android.

For more information about BookLink, phone 0800 24 33 33 or visit blindfoundation.org.nz/booklink.