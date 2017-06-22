Avondale College students on their way to MOS World Champs

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:24

Avondale College students have once again beaten over half a million global contestants to qualify for the world finals of the Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship and the Adobe Certified Associate Championship being held in the USA next month.

After a clean sweep of last week’s national final, six students from the Auckland secondary school will head to Anaheim, California to represent New Zealand/Australasia in the world finals.

Open to students aged between 13 and 22, the global competition tests students’ skills in Microsoft Office and Adobe applications, with cash prizes for those who manage to obtain the highest scores in the fastest times.

Last year the competition attracted more than 700,000 contestants from 121 countries.

Representing New Zealand (and Avondale College) at the 2017 World Championship will be:

Evan Ng (Year 12) - Microsoft Word 2013

Shrey Tailor (Year 12) - Microsoft Excel 2013

Sebastian Thomas (Year 11) - Microsoft PowerPoint 2013

Christopher Tang (Year 10) Microsoft Word 2016

Ed Allison (Year 10) - Microsoft PowerPoint 2016

Rita Zhong (Year 11) - Adobe Photoshop

Also joining them will be Avondale alumnus Jayden Cooke in Microsoft Excel 2016.

All seven finalists have been involved with Avondale College’s ground-breaking Innovation Programme, in which students work on real world projects while achieving MOS and Adobe certifications and NCEA and Cambridge qualifications along the way.

Avondale College has an impressive record in the worldwide competition, with eight top-ten results in four years, including a silver and a bronze medal.

Hopes are high that this group will go even further in 2017.

"These students are the youngest and most high performing group ever," says Brent Lewis, Principal of Avondale College.

"They have yet to be coached in any way for their tests, so their potential for success at the international level is exciting!"

The World Championship runs from 30 July to 2 August.