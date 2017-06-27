UCOL student launching mobile video games

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 15:02

A Whanganui UCOL student is set to take gamers on an adventure through ancient China, and on a mission to colonize the solar system, with the launch of two new video games.

Master of Design student Anirudh Cheruvu is set to launch two games for Android and iOS; Eternal Vengeance - a martial arts role-playing game set in 16th century China -, and Celestial - a planet-colonizing strategy game.

Anirudh will be launching both games with events on UCOL’s Whanganui and Palmerston North campuses this week. At these events, people will be able to play versions of the games before they are officially released on both Android and iOS in mid-July.

Anirudh has previously worked on games in his home country of India, but says these projects are on a larger scale. As Creative Director and Lead Designer for both games, he is managing two separate Indian-based development teams.

He has been able to apply his research from his Master of Design, which focuses on artificial intelligence (A.I), to his games.

For Eternal Vengeance, Anirudh recorded himself performing the martial arts actions, which he sent to his animators for reference.

"I learnt kung fu for about four years, and I thought about bringing my own skills into the game. Most of the animations that you see have been choreographed by me."

He got the idea for Celestial after watching documentaries on the evolution of the universe and space colonisation.

"I must have watched over 30 documentaries on planets and moons. I studied research papers, NASA-approved papers on different planets and space colonisation so I could give players an educational, as well as fun, experience."

Anirudh has collaborated with a number of his fellow Whanganui UCOL students on the project. Music students have made the audio for both games, while Computer Graphic Design student Reuben McGinity is helping with the level design.

UCOL Lecturer Gary Whiting, who is supervising Anirudh’s Master of Design research, says it’s exciting to see a student take on such ambitious projects while studying.

"When you see what Anirudh is doing in terms of the creative process, it’s quite extraordinary. The fact that he is running two teams in India from New Zealand is an interesting lesson for us in terms of how creative projects can be done."

Last year Anirudh won a top award at GovHack 2016 Whanganui for a third person adventure game which allowed players to discover interesting facts about Whanganui and Christchurch.

Eternal Vengeance and Celestial Launch

Whanganui UCOL Atrium, Tuesday 27 June 10am - 5.30pm.

Palmerston North UCOL Atrium, Wednesday 28 June, 10am - 8pm.

There will be a special prize draw, an Eternal Vengeance tournament, and game T-shirts available for purchase.

You can get the latest info about Eternal Vengeance at https://www.facebook.com/ShaolinDragon/.