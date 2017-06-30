App created by RNZ attracts international interest

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 16:44

"Vox Populi" - the voice of the people - takes on a whole new meaning next week as the latest version of RNZ’s digital innovation VoxPop is launched.

VoxPop creates a dynamic source of content for broadcasters by using mobile devices. People can provide up to the minute comment through an application downloaded to their smartphone. It enables radio networks to quickly and easily collect, package and play the voices of their audiences. It’s a new take on the traditional street interview used to gauge public opinion on topical issues.

The dynamic new technology has already attracted interest from a major U.S. radio network which will be trialling it over the next few months.

RNZ National first introduced the innovation as a trial during summer programming with Jesse Mulligan in January. The latest version of the app will feature first on Jim Mora’s The Panel from 4 pm on Monday 3rd July.

RNZ’s head of digital Glen Scanlon said VoxPop was a clever digital approach to giving listeners the chance to have their voices heard on-air.

"VoxPop is a radio studio in your pocket, allowing our audiences to submit their thoughts in near broadcast quality for potential play on air. It’s an example of RNZ’s determination to innovate and evolve, creating a closer and more intimate relationship with our audience. "

The VoxPop app is the brainchild of RNZ reporter Peter Fowler. Created with use by other radio stations in mind, it allows producers and journalists to use listener generated content in a very quick and highly efficient manner.

VoxPop is available in the Google Play Store and Apple iTunes store for free. Search for RNZ VoxPop. Get the Android version here: http://bit.ly/2sze7QD and the iTunes version here: https://appsto.re/nz/t4Qkjb.i

The app was built by Andrew McMillan, a Dublin-based developer formerly employed by Google.