Kidspot launches new website

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 15:57

New Zealand’s largest online parenting resource, Kidspot is taking another leap forward to remain ahead of the pack, with a brand new website launching this week.

Kidspot has been leading the parenting scene in New Zealand since 2006 and has over 150,000 New Zealand parents on the site accessing information every month. The latest update to the website will reflect Kidspot’s modern approach to parenting, with a mobile-optimised platform, easily accessible for parents on-the-go.

Kidspot users will now be able to access their favourite recipes, activities and parenting tools from home, work, the park, or while they’re waiting outside school. The sleek new design will be easy to navigate, and intuitive to mum’s needs.

Kidspot’s Managing Director Heidi Boulger said that Smartphone ownership has increased 68% in the last five years, and now more than seven out of ten New Zealanders own a Smartphone. New Zealand mums are hot on technology they want to access good, quick information that is relevant and written by New Zealanders for New Zealanders, and access it while on the go.

"Parents used to chat to other parents outside the school gate or over the neighbour fence but those times are changing as they become busier, and have so many more commitments."

"Their catch up’s and information and advice sharing is now done online, which is why Kidspot has proved to be such a valuable resource. We will continue to be there for New Zealand parents through this next technological phase."

The Kidspot philosophy will address a new generation of mums and parents - those who are passionate, savvy, energetic, and not only care about the best parenting strategies out there, but also their homes, relationships, and the environment.