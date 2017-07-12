If you have not recently compared your broadband plan, you are probably throwing money away

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 14:49

New Zealand broadband comparison website, www.broadbandcompare.co.nz, has just celebrated its first birthday. Since launch, Broadband Compare has made over 300,000 broadband comparisons. The site now features and compares 116 broadband providers who offer internet services in the New Zealand market. With some unlimited data broadband plans available for under $60 a month there are some big savings to be made on switching broadband provider or plan.



When asked about the number of users visiting the Broadband Compare website, Gavin Male, Founder and CEO said, "New Zealanders are very adept at getting more bang for their buck and over the past few years we have seen a steady growth in the number of households changing power provider to ensure that they are getting best value. With the rollout of the fibre broadband network and the increase in competition amongst internet providers, we are now seeing bill payers look more closely at what they are paying for their broadband plan as well. With some of the newer entrants in the market offering very competitive pricing, we are regularly seeing Broadband Compare users save more than $300 a year versus their current broadband plan.



Male adds, "Our first year has been a great success but we’re not finished. We have a number of exciting projects coming up now and in the next few months. Just recently, we have collaborated with some internet providers to launch exclusive broadband plans, only available through Broadband Compare. These offers are available now and offer internet deals that are equivalent to less than $60 a month for unlimited broadband. These exclusive plans and some of the plans from the newer entrants to the broadband market are really competitive and helping to increase competition and improve the offering amongst all the major New Zealand providers. If you have not compared your broadband plan recently you may be surprised at how much prices have changed.



Internet usage is increasing every month and shows no sign of slowing and with more and more Kiwis now streaming video or TV from service providers like Netflix, Lightbox and TVNZ on Demand, having a reliable, fast, and competitively priced internet connection with unlimited data is more important than ever. By using Broadband Compare (www.broadbandcompare.co.nz) you’ll find out more about the best connection possible at your address, the benefits of the different providers and you’re very likely to save some money and get a more suitable broadband plan for your needs."