Vodafone announces expansion of $5 worry-free Daily Roaming

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 10:56

Vodafone has announced a huge expansion of its worry-free Daily Roaming destinations to reflect new trends in the way Kiwis travel overseas.

From today, travel hungry Kiwis with an eligible Vodafone On Account mobile plan can use their mobile phones freely in over 70 countries - more than double the previous Daily Roaming footprint - for just $5 per day.

New Daily Roaming destinations include major international business hubs like China, Hong Kong and Singapore, plus popular holiday hotspots, such as Thailand, Indonesia and many countries in South America.

"We want our customers to enjoy worry-free roaming almost everywhere they go and Daily Roaming is a unique offer that stands out from the crowd and offers huge value to our customers," said Vodafone Consumer Director, Matt Williams. "We know our customers love worry-free Daily Roaming because it kicks in as soon as you touch down on the tarmac - you know exactly how much you’re spending each day so there are no bill surprises when you return home."

Official figures show New Zealand residents departed on 2.7 million trips in the year ending May 2017 - up 11 per cent on last year[1]. And while destinations like Australia, UK and Fiji remain ever popular, it’s Asia where the real growth is, with the number of trips taken increasing by 21.6 per cent compared to last year.

The fastest growing places to visit in Asia include China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines - all of which now offer Daily Roaming. Out of the top 13 places in Asia Kiwis are travelling to, Daily Roaming is now available in 11.

Matt adds, "Having the same mobile experience when travelling as you do at home is simply what we expect today. Whether you’re navigating around a new city, posting holiday pictures, keeping in touch with home or staying on top of business, $5 Daily Roaming means you can do it all seamlessly and worry-free."

New South American travel hotspots and growing business markets like Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru are also now included in Daily Roaming - which are much more accessible to Kiwi travellers with direct flights to Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.

Vodafone’s Enterprise Director, Ken Tunnicliffe said, "Asia and South America are critical growth markets for Kiwi businesses and staying connected with Daily Roaming means business travellers can be just as productive overseas as they are working at home.

"We have business customers who are saving thousands of dollars every month just from roaming with Vodafone and with the addition of more than double the amount of countries we expect to see those numbers rise even further."

For just $5 a day on eligible On Account plans, Vodafone customers travelling for work or pleasure can enjoy their usual data, minutes, and TXTs. Daily Roaming is available in over 70 countries, and most of these are 4G destinations.

For more information about Vodafone Daily Roaming go to: www.vodafone.co.nz/daily-roaming