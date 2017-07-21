Ultrafast Fibre reaches 80,000 connections

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 17:11

Hamilton based Ultrafast Fibre has reached a major milestone having recently completed 80,000 customer connections.

The high speed broadband infrastructure company is continually expanding its network and is seeing a consistent demand for connections.

William Hamilton, CEO of Ultrafast Fibre, says there is no question that the demand for high speed fibre broadband is accelerating with 80,000 connections now in place, meaning 40% of end users able to connect have now done so.

"It is also apparent that the level of technological understanding in the wider community about the benefits of fibre is on the rise and much more sophisticated.

"When Ultrafast Fibre first got underway as a company about six years ago, the task wasn’t just rolling out fibre, it was also about making the case for the technology and explaining the benefits. We’ve found even in the last 12 months, with the advent of more on-line TV/video streaming and multiple device households, that there is now a far greater understanding of the benefits," says Mr Hamilton.

He says high speed fibre broadband has for many people become an expected part of their life with average monthly data usage per home now over 150Gb, doubling in the last 12 months.

Ultrafast Fibre has so far rolled out approximately 3,000 kilometres of fibre network across 8 North Island cities and towns and is about to embark on reaching 12 more towns under the UFB expansion.

Mr Hamilton says Ultrafast Fibre was in the fortunate position of being able to build a state-of-the-art network from scratch.

"With everyone expecting high speed broadband with the fewest possible glitches such as downtime or buffering, we are in a great place to deliver, as we are not burdened with older copper wire infrastructure," he says.

Ultrafast Fibre expects to reach 100,000 connections within the next 12 months.

Ultrafast Fibre has already deployed fibre in Hamilton, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Tokoroa, Hawera, Cambridge and Te Awamutu. The company is about to start the build schedule to deliver fibre

to 12 more North Island towns of Ngaruawahia, Huntly, Kihikihi, Raglan, Eltham, Inglewood, Stratford, Waitara, Putaruru, Te Puke, Omokoroa and Katikati.