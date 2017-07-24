Finalists chosen for wearable technology challenge

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 15:43

Callaghan Innovation has today announced the 10 finalists in its C-Prize competition, which challenges entrants to create the next generation of wearable technology.

The C-Prize Challenge invites Kiwi innovators and entrepreneurs to create technology solutions in a designated area. The biennial event is designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible through technology.

Entrants in this year’s Challenge have been invited to create the next generation of wearable technology with a focus on improving human performance and wellbeing. From the 92 entries received, 46 were in the Living Healthier category, 30 in the Working Safer and 16 in the Playing Smarter.

Seven finalists have been drawn from the Living Healthier category: Team Hauraki hopes to improve communication for people with language Impairment Rehabilitation Innovation Team wants to help stroke sufferers rewire their brains to advance recovery

Team Rippl wants to change the way deaf people interact with their environment Uri-Go hopes to give control back to millions of people suffering bladder issues Team Bobux plans to empower parents through knowledge of their children’s health and shoe size Quoralis wants to provide people with foresight about their fall risk, thereby reducing potential injury

Team Migo aims to equip young adults with a system to better manage anxiety and depression

"The convergence of technologies is allowing healthcare solutions to move from reaction to prediction," says Southern Cross Health Society CEO and C-Prize judge panellist Nick Astwick. "It’s no surprise that a significant number of entries in the Living Healthier category reflected this."

Two finalists have been drawn from the Working Safer category:

- Photonic Innovations has proposed a methane detection wearable that aims to reduce gas explosion risks

- Team Sculpt wants to improve situational awareness in remote environments

Team Urusense has been chosen as a finalist from the Playing Smarter category:

It aims to provide users of its wearable products with immediate answers about how well they are exercising and what they can be doing better Callaghan Innovation Chief Technology Officer and C-Prize judge panellist Chis Hartshorn says: "The calibre of entries for C-Prize this year was incredibly pleasing.

For those who didn’t make the finals, there are other avenues where they can take their ideas forward and we will be looking to connect a number of other entrants to those."

Finalists receive $10,000 cash and other support services from Callaghan Innovation to develop their technology solutions to a proof of concept.

The grand prize winner will be announced on 1 December 2017 and will receive a $100,000 prize package that includes international exposure at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.