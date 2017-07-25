Spidertracks and Aeronet announce strategic partnership

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 00:17

New Zealand-based aircraft tracking and management specialists Spidertracks announced today their strategic partnership with leading cloud-based aviation software company, Aeronet.

The partnership is set to revolutionise the process of maintaining a current and accurate flight log and maintenance schedule - workflows that are typically laborious and present unnecessary challenges across the industry.

Spidertracks’ CEO Dave Blackwell says the partnership is another milestone in the journey towards providing a broader range of services for their customers and marks the start of new, simple way for operators to manage their fleet maintenance.

"For many years now we’ve enabled our customers greater operational control, safety management and process efficiencies through our tracking and communication products, but there has been an increasing desire from the market for us to leverage this data and provide even more value throughout their business.

"We see a lot of examples where aircraft operators are having to work in disparate systems and duplicate data entry in an effort to get the job done. What we’re doing here is automating these work flows and integrating systems to provide greater efficiency and more reliable data, which will ultimately deliver significant cost savings."

Aeronet founder Aaron Shipman adds that Aeronet has long been the trusted provider of aviation software solutions, and this maintenance integrated partnership with Spidertracks is the game changer our customers have been looking for.

"Since we started, Aeronet has taken the best aspects of the traditional systems and made them more accessible, more mobile, and more up-to-date. With Spidertracks we can now take it a step further, and automate the connection all the way through to the aircraft and provide operators with a truly integrated maintenance operation."

Aaron adds that the because of their continuously innovative approach the decision to partner with Spidertracks was an easy one.

"With the largest fleet of aircraft tracked by any portable satellite solution, they are an ideal company for us to team up with to disrupt an otherwise inefficient market."