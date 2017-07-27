Edifier Exclaim Connect taking PC speakers to the next level

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 09:50

A great set of PC speakers could be the difference between creative work flow and uninspired ramblings. They could be the difference between an epic gaming session and an epic fail. They could even be the difference between feeling the music and feeling...meh. Introducing the Exclaim Connect! Not only do these PC speakers deliver high quality sound, they also have a unique look that seamlessly blends smooth curves and straight lines.

Get inspired at work

The Edifier Exclaim Connect is the perfect addition to the office or work space. Its unique design coupled with innovative technology will inspire creativity and boost productivity.

Producing crisp highs and mids while delivering rich lows, this set of speakers is ideal for PC and laptop audio. Each satellite houses 3 active speaker drivers and 2 passive radiators, maximising audio performance. The upper section of each satellite contains two 1½" midrange/tweeters and a 1½" by 3" passive radiators. While the base section contains a 3" woofer and a 3" passive bass radiator for rich, powerful bass.

The Exclaim Connect delivers vivid treble and deep bass in a compact package. Weighing a mere 2.4kg, these speakers will level up your audio expectations without taking up a lot of desk space.

Don’t be afraid to turn up the volume

Some tracks are best listened to with the volume set to max. The Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology delivers active crossover frequencies and superb tonal balance even when you’re blasting your favourite tunes, while the Dynamic Range Compensation (DRC) technology minimises any possible distortion. Adjusting the volume is easy with the control buttons conveniently located on the side of the right speaker.

Gamers can fully immerse themselves in their favourite game with the Exclaim Connect speakers. Whether they’re battling it out in space or they’re behind enemy lines the speakers will allow them to be part of the action taking their gaming experience to the next level.

Connect to different mobile devices

Although the Exclaim Connect is perfect for PC and laptop audio, it’s also great for mobile devices. Its integrated Bluetooth connectivity allows them to be paired with a smartphone or tablet so you enjoy your music anywhere in the room. Producing crisp highs and mids while delivering rich lows, these speakers are the life of the party! Need to connect a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth? The Exclaim Connect comes with a 3.5mm AUX cable for your convenience.

Whether you’re looking for some inspiration at work or simply enjoying some free time, the Edifier Exclaim Connect has got you covered with great audio performance and stunning design.

RRP NZD $179.99 Available from EB Games, Mighty Ape, PB Technologies, Ascent Tech and Computer Lounge