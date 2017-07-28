NZers could be placing their personal information at risk

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 10:28

Norton Wi-Fi Risk Report reveals 66 percent of New Zealanders believe their personal information is safe when using public Wi-Fi, yet over two-thirds (71 percent) act unsafely when online

Over half of New Zealanders (54 percent) ask for the Wi-Fi password when they head to locations such as a friend’s place, café, hotel or other location, and nearly a third ask for a password within a few minutes of arriving (29 percent)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - 28 July 2017 - New Zealanders are unable to resist a strong, free Wi-Fi network and their online behaviours may be placing their personal information at risk, according to Norton by Symantec’s 2017 Norton Wi-Fi Risk Report, released today.

"There is a deep divide between what New Zealanders think is safe when it comes to using public Wi-Fi versus the reality," said Mark Gorrie, Territory Manager, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec. "What someone thinks is private on their personal device can easily be accessed by cybercriminals through unsecure Wi-Fi Networks or even apps with privacy vulnerabilities."

The Norton Wi-Fi Risk Report surveyed more than 15,000 consumers in 15 countries to learn about their public Wi-Fi practices and perceptions. Many of the New Zealand1 findings show that people are aware of the risks of public Wi-Fi, but are not necessarily changing their behaviours.

New Zealanders Willing to Sacrifice Security for Free Wi-Fi

New Zealanders’ dependency on a quick, free connection via public Wi-Fi could be placing their personal information at risk:

Almost a third (29 percent) of New Zealanders will request the password within a few minutes

86 percent of New Zealanders are not using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to secure their Wi-Fi connections, even though it is considered a best way to protect personal information.

Questionable Behaviours on Wi-Fi

"In the case of using public Wi-Fi for more private matters, joining an unsecure network could reveal more about a person’s personal information (or habits) than they bargained for," says Gorrie.

84 percent of New Zealanders have acted in a risky manner online while using public Wi-Fi, including checking their bank accounts, yet 51 percent reported they would feel horrified if their financial details were stolen and published online by hackers

8 percent of Kiwis admit to viewing adult content on public Wi-Fi, better than the global average of 16 percent Of those, 29 percent admit to viewing in a public library and 17 percent have viewed at their workplace

22 percent have accessed or would access a public Wi-Fi network without permission 3 percent guessed or hacked passwords to get in.

Wi-Fi Access Also a Must When Travelling

New Zealanders say access to a strong Wi-Fi network is a deciding factor when choosing accommodation (54 percent), transport hubs (25 percent), which airline to fly (22 percent) or place to eat (21 percent).

"Clearly, New Zealanders are unable to resist access to a strong, free Wi-Fi network despite the risks. This is especially true while travelling," says Gorrie.

Help Ensure Your Personal Information Doesn’t Fall into the Wrong Hands

Despite Kiwis strong desire for good quality, free Wi-Fi connections, there are simple steps consumers can take to help protect their information online:

Sharing less is best: Think twice before entering any type of personal information - from passwords, to financial details and photos - over public Wi-Fi networks. Even if you’re not actively sharing the information, your device may be doing so for you. Many devices are programmed to automatically seek connections to other devices on the same network, which could cause your files to be vulnerable. Be sure to disable sharing on your devices to ensure what’s yours stays yours.

Use reputable security software: One of the best ways to protect your information online is to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) from a trusted vendor such as Symantec’s Norton WiFi Privacy. VPNs provide a "secure tunnel" that encrypts data being sent and received between your device and the internet.

Look for HTTPS: Many companies use secure websites - HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) - to provide online security. You can tell if a website is secure if it has "https" in its URL and has a small lock symbol next to it. However, even though the website itself might be safe, your personal information could be vulnerable if your network connection isn’t secure.

Note (1): Norton Wi-Fi Risk Report Methodology

The Norton Wi-Fi Risk Report is an online survey of 15,532 adults ages 18+ who use Wi-Fi across 15 countries, commissioned by Norton by Symantec and produced by research firm Reputation Leaders through international online panel company Research Now. The margin of error for the total sample is 0.8 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. The NZ sample reflects input from 1,001 NZ adults ages 18+ who use Wi-Fi. The margin of error is 3.1 percent for the total NZ sample. Data was collected from May 18th to June 5th, 2017 by Research Now.

