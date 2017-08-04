VUW adopts Panopto as its virtual collaboration platform

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 09:20

Panopto, a leading video platform for higher education (https://www.panopto.com/ ), today announced that it has been selected by Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand to provide a comprehensive campus-wide video platform for academics and students to create, view and collaborate on educational videos.

Key to Victoria's decision was Panopto's ability to integrate seamlessly with the institution's learning management systems (LMS), BlackBoard, and the ease at which Panopto could be quickly scaled up for campus-wide implementation. As the focus of video at Victoria has evolved from standard lecture capture to supporting more interactive and blended learning-based educational experiences, Panopto's ability to embed recordings within online courses without having to change the design of the course was a significant benefit. Victoria also found Panopto to be more resilient in case of an emergency or disruption, and more flexible in allowing for video to be securely used as part of student assignments.

"Our decision to choose Panopto was based on our desire to provide anytime, anywhere, any-capability video support for everyone at our university," said Jonathan Flutey, Learning and Research Technology Manager at Victoria University of Wellington. "With Panopto, our faculty can now easily record and share lectures from any location, collect student video assignments, and track student comprehension using in-video quizzing."

"Working with institutions around the globe, we've seen the tremendous value that video can provide to university students, faculty, and staff," said Ravi Khakhar, General Manager, Panopto ANZ. "We're looking forward to being a part of how Victoria University continues to evolve and improve student learning experiences."

In choosing the Panopto video platform, Victoria is the latest in a growing number of Panopto customers in the Australia and New Zealand market. Other customers in the region include the Ara Institute of Canterbury, Mater Education, Barker College, Carnegie Mellon University Australia, Sydney Children's Hospitals Network, the Tasmanian Department of Education, the University of Waikato, and Charles Sturt University.

About Panopto Panopto helps universities and businesses create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video content management systems, video capture software, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, Sydney, Hong Kong, Beijing, and London. www.panopto.com.

About Victoria University of Wellington Victoria University is one of New Zealand's oldest and most prestigious tertiary institutions, with a proud tradition of academic excellence. Ranked among the top two percent of universities worldwide, Victoria is New Zealand's top ranked university for research quality and one of an elite group of commerce faculties worldwide that hold the Triple Crown of international accreditations of EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. As a capital city university, Victoria has strong national engagement with the government, business sector, community, and other academic institutions throughout New Zealand.