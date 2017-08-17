NZ’s digital divide now on display

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 14:12

A new map that clearly shows where digital divides exist in New Zealand is now available.

InternetNZ has teamed up with the 20/20 Trust to build an interactive map called the Digital Divide Map - which shows the different digital divides facing New Zealanders and their communities.

You can see Internet infrastructure access, digital skill gaps and socioeconomic divides broken down by area units across New Zealand.

InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter says it's important that people are aware of the digital divides in New Zealand.

"Some people don't have access to the Internet, some are not skilled enough to use it and some cannot afford an Internet connection.

"This is something that we want to see fixed. The Internet has so many benefits for us all and no New Zealander should be denied the potential that the Internet offers us," says Carter.

The purpose of the map is to help identify these divides, understand them, and therefore help local, regional and national decision makers address the divides.

The map also pinpoints known digital inclusion projects and local community resources to address digital skill gaps. We hope that by sharing these digital inclusion projects and resources, they can act as models and inspiration for other areas.

InternetNZ would like to improve the map in the near future and it has some ideas to make it even more useful. They are seeking feedback from people who have suggestions on any improvements. Any suggestions can be sent to office@internetnz.net.nz.

The Digital Divide Map was made possible thanks to our partner 20/20 Trust and funding from the Data Futures Partnership.

View the map at digitaldivide.nz