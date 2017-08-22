OPPO R11 Dual 20MP camera phone debuts in New Zealand

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 17:16

The OPPO R11 camera phone, the flagship model of the leading global camera phone maker, is now available in New Zealand. Slim and fashionable, the OPPO R11 introduces new breakthroughs in mobile photography, producing clear and beautiful portrait shots of professional-like quality.

The OPPO R11 is equipped with a high-performance and power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset as well as an upgraded ColorOS 3.1 operating system, providing a faster and more secure user experience.

R11 Takes Clearer Portraits and Selfies with Dual 20MP Cameras

Comprehensive hardware and software upgrades give a brand-new user experience for portrait shooting with the R11.

The R11 is OPPO’s first model to sport a 20MP+16MP rear dual camera, as well as having a 20MP front facing camera, letting users capture images in perfect clarity. OPPO worked with Qualcomm to customise a flagship image processor for the R11, the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP, and optimised its performance on the Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform. Together with its IMX398 sensor and a big f/1.7 aperture, the R11 boasts a faster focus speed than the earlier R9s model, with more vivid colours and better low light capabilities.

New software enhancements mean the R11’s rear dual camera provides a more natural bokeh effect. The R11 intelligently adjusts exposure levels between the portrait subjects and the background by automatically identifying more than 100 everyday scene settings. Users can automatically shoot clear and bright portraits in very different environments by simply activating the "Portrait" function on the camera.

R11 users can take flattering selfies with nude makeup effects, thanks to the foreground bokeh effect, the automatic HDR function, and intelligent skin tone beautification technology. Every portrait, either shot by the front camera or the rear camera, delivers an image of near-professional quality.

Futuristic, Fluid Design Makes R11’s Body More Comfortable and Slimmer

The all-new antenna lines 2.0 use customised tungsten blades flowing from the arcs to the top of the OPPO R11 body. The visibly fluid design of ultra-fine antenna lines 2.0 reduces the antenna lines from three to two. The smooth base curves of the R11 are produced with new forging and pressing technology, making the streamlined device attractive and good to hold.

ColorOS 3.1 Brings a Faster and More Secure Payment Experience

The OPPO R11 runs on ColorOS 3.1, based on Android 7.1, giving added security and encryption for mobile payments. Files can be transferred in four easy steps, without the need for an internet connection.

Fully Upgraded R11 Makes More Sense

The OPPO R11 boasts a 5.5-inch high-definition display screen on a 1.6mm frame, giving users an outstanding visual display. IT has 4GB RAM, 64GB on-board storage, and supports up to a 256GB micro SD card. The solid-state lightning-fast fingerprint identification makes unlocking the phone more precise for the owner.

To keep you powered throughout the day, the R11 comes with an energy saving 3000mAh battery. Using the Snapdragon 660’s outstanding power consumption control and ColorOS optimisation, the R11 battery life has been extended without the need for more power. VOOC Flash Charge ensures a short burst of charge can keep you talking, with five minutes of charging allowing for two hours of talk time.

In the first quarter of 2017, the earlier OPPO R9s model became the best-selling Android phone in the world, according to Strategy Analytics.

Kuan Li, OPPO New Zealand, says OPPO is committed to bringing the best products and experiences.

"The R11 builds off the success of the R9s and will quickly become a favourite among value conscious New Zealanders looking for an amazing camera phone. We are excited for Kiwis to get hands on with the device and experience the improved technology, enhanced features and premium look and feel for themselves.

"Undoubtedly, the R11 will be the new camera phone favoured by young consumers for its fashionable appearance and greatly enhanced user experience," said Kuan.

Pricing and availability

RRP: $769

Stockists: The new device will be available from the 28th August, including Noel Leeming, 2degreesmobile, JB Hi-Fi and PB Tech.

On Plan: 2degreesmobile - $21 per month on a $39.95 plan or above. Upfront cost $29.

R11 specifications

Dimensions/Weight

Size 154.5x74.8x6.8mm

Weight 150g (with BATT)

Basic Parameters

Colour Gold, Black

Operating System ColorOS 3.1, Android 7.1

Processor Qualcomm SDM 660, Octa-core (4 x2.2GHz, 4 x1.9GHz)

RAM 4GB

Storage 64GB (Support microSD card up to 256GB)

Battery 3000mAh (Typical Value) Li-Po Battery (unremovable)

Charger VOOC Flash Charge mini

Display

Size 5.5''

Type AMOLED (PPI 401)

Resolution FHD (1920 by 1080 pixels)

Colours 16 million colours

Touchscreen Multi-touch

Camera

Rear Camera 16M (f/1.7) + 20M (f/2.6)

Rear Sensor IMX398 + IMX376

Front Camera 20M (f/2.0)

Flash Supported

Connectivity

SIM Dual Nano-SIM Cards

GPS Supported

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

NFC No

OTG Supported

Sensors E-compass, G-sensor, Gyro-meter, Light and Proximity Sensor