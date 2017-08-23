LookSee Global Tech Talent Pool comes to Christchurch

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 17:06

Less than 10 years ago, job titles like ‘Cloud Services Specialist’ , ‘iOS Developer’, or even ‘UX/UI Designer’ simply did not exist. Welcome to the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution where digital technology is creating an intense demand for tech skills that no developed economy - including New Zealand - can keep up with.

It is said that by 2020, the US will be short 1 million science, tech, engineering, and medical (STEM) workers. Closer to home, Australia is forecasting a shortage of almost 700,000 STEM workers. New Zealand is no different with talent shortages severe across many industries including STEM.

If we cannot keep up with the demand for skilled tech workers, it will impact our ability to grow our businesses, to innovate, and to succeed on the world stage.

It is this problem which was the original inspiration behind the LookSee Wellington global talent search which made news headlines all over the world earlier this year and drew over 100,000 applications from tech talent worldwide eager to start new lives in New Zealand.

Now the LookSee organisers and FluentIQ - an English assessment platform for global talent - are all set to show Christchurch employers the highly skilled tech talent available via the LookSee database. All individuals on the database have been pre-screened, have mid-senior experience in their technology field, and have expressed a desire to bring their careers to New Zealand.

All organisations and enterprises are invited along to the event which will be held on Thursday, 31 August at Vodafone Xone from 12-1 . It is free of charge but bookings are essential. Go to www.eventbrite.com and search ‘LookSee’.

This LookSee event is organised by Workhere New Zealand and FluentIQ, supported by NZ Tech, Canterbury Tech, ChristchurchNZ, and the CECC.

ABOUT FLUENTIQ

At FluentIQ, our mission is simple: Improve lives through language. This is why we developed a technology platform that automatically assesses an individual's ability to communicate in English. This platform powers FluentIQ Test Center which is disrupting the English language testing industry with a product aimed at global talent and their recruiters and hirers.