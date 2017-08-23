No need for confusion with Telecommunication Dispute Resolution

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 17:39

Consumers don’t need to be confused about who to contact when they are having telco issues.

Telecommunication Dispute Resolution (TDR) is a free and independent service to help consumers manage complaints about any product or service from their telecommunication provider.

Whether it is an issue with their landline, mobile phone provider or internet, Telecommunication Dispute Resolution can help. TDR’s free and independent service has already helped thousands of Kiwis to resolve their telecommunication complaints. In the last financial year alone, TDR received 2,263 complaints, ranging from network performance and service issues, to billing errors and faults.

Recent changes to the Telecommunications Act have created statutory rights of access for network operators to access shared property, such as shared driveways and apartment buildings, in specific situations for the purpose of installing fibre broadband. A dedicated service, managed by Utilities Disputes Ltd, has been established to manage disputes arising from these installations and which involve third party property owners.

TDR is here to manage all telecommunications disputes between consumers and telecommunications providers, including where issues have arisen with broadband installation on non-shared property.

"We don’t want consumers to be confused about who to contact if they are having any issues. TDR can help resolve your telecommunications complaint and if you are in any doubt, get in touch with the TDR team. We will be able to assist," explains Jennifer Mahony, Scheme Director of the Telecommunication Dispute Resolution Service.