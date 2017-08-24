Tech Futures Lab responds to growing demand for agritech expertise

Thursday, 24 August, 2017 - 10:15

In partnership with Lincoln Hub, Tech Futures Lab is introducing an agritech focus to the November intake of its Master’s programme

Tech Futures Lab, in partnership with Lincoln Hub, is bringing applicable and highly-relevant agritech knowledge and expertise to business professionals this November. In a new, specifically designed focus of the Master of Applied Practice - Technological Futures, individuals will gain access to a diverse network of experts and practitioners in this field and work to understand, create and develop business opportunities based on tech-enabled agriculture in New Zealand.

Agritech is a burgeoning field globally with many innovations and advancements happening at a rapid pace and fundamentally reshaping how we farm, cultivate crops and rear animals. Agriculture has long been considered the backbone of New Zealand, and now agritech presents the opportunity to create sustainable economic growth and establish ourselves on the world stage.

Teaming up with Lincoln Hub, Tech Futures Lab is offering those interested in or working within agriculture and technology the opportunity to gain and develop skills and knowledge in this space, and team up with industry leaders to work on a personal project. Candidates in the agritech focus will join the rest of the November cohort for other sessions on emerging and disruptive technologies, core business strategies, and fireside chats with a diverse array of guest speakers.

"Agritech is a hugely important sector for New Zealand, and while there is innovation happening around the country there are many individuals and business leaders who want to understand more or develop a specific project but do not have access to the expertise and knowledge. The agritech focus of our Master’s has been designed in partnership with Lincoln Hub to bridge that gap. We are putting you together with leaders to enable you to flesh out your ideas or project with industry-backed research and real-world solutions," says Sarah Hindle, Tech Futures Lab General Manager.

Committed to land-based productivity and sustainability, Lincoln Hub is linked with businesses who have rich experience and a depth of knowledge in agritech and enables candidates to gain hands-on experience and see projects and research at work. Candidates will spend four weeks during the immersion phase of the programme with Lincoln Hub’s partners around the country.

Toni Laming, Lincoln Hub Chief Executive, says, "Lincoln Hub is excited to be partnering with Tech Futures Lab and the agri industry to continue to build new capability and career pathways into this critical sector of New Zealand. Tech Futures Lab’s Master’s gives people the opportunity to refresh and build skills, and do passionate work. Right now agritech is one of the fastest growing sectors globally. We want to attract people into the agritech space in New Zealand and build capability."

Lincoln Hub is an innovation network and agri eco-system with access to a world-wide network of agricultural expertise. It works with industry, education and science to create sustainable solutions to agricultural problems through new ways of thinking - focusing on the big opportunities in the agri sector.

Tech Futures Lab is a technology, innovation and business learning hub for professionals. Backed by industry experts and driven by applied, highly-relevant knowledge, it is geared toward enabling businesses and individuals to innovate, future-proof and move fast to ensure they are not only aware of how our world is changing, but know how to maximise opportunities in today's digitally-enabled business landscape.