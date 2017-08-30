More NZers to get better and faster Internet - InternetNZ

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 16:04

InternetNZ is pleased to see the Government announce 190 more small towns will get access to Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) and that rural broadband will be extended to another 74,000 households and businesses.

This $270 million investment was announced today by Communications Minister Simon Bridges. $130 million of that investment will extend the UFB network to more locations and bring forward completion by two years, to finish in 2022. $140 million will go towards improving rural connectivity.

InternetNZ Deputy Chief Executive Andrew Cushen says it’s great to see more Kiwis getting access to better broadband.

"It’s fantastic news to hear that by 2022, 99% of New Zealanders will have access to high speed Internet.

"The Internet brings with it huge potential for every New Zealander. As more and more people are using the Internet each day, it’s even more important that nobody is left behind," says Cushen.

New research from InternetNZ shows that 93% of New Zealanders have access to the Internet, and of those people, 94% check the Internet at least once a day.

"With the roll out of faster Internet to more households across the country, we may see these numbers rising even more.

"We welcome the $8 million investment in local wireless providers to help roll this plan out. Including local providers with local knowledge will help with connecting a number of our communities," says Cushen.