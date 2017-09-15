iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus arrive at Spark on Friday, 22 September

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 12:01

Spark has announced it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning at 7.01 PM this evening,

Friday, 15 September, at www.spark.co.nz/iphone and will be available on Friday, 22 September. "Kiwis wait with great anticipation every year for the launch of the latest iPhone and we are thrilled that Spark will be among the first in the world to deliver the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to our customers," said Spark’s GM of Customer and Marketing, Clive Ormerod.

"When you combine these new devices with our new unbeatable Unlimited mobile plan and our Rollover plans and packs, we think it’s a great time to be with Spark." iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminium design in three beautiful finishes - space grey, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience.

The world’s most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order at Spark on Friday, 27 October. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

For more details, please visit: www.spark.co.nz/iphone. For more details on iPhone, please visit: www.apple.com/iphone.