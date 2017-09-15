iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus arrive at Vodafone

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 12:16

Vodafone New Zealand today announced it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus from tonight, at www.vodafone.co.nz/iphone and Vodafone stores, and both will be available in stores starting on Friday 22nd September. For complete pricing details, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/iphone

Vodafone Consumer Director Matt Williams said the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the perfect partners for New Zealand’s leading mobile network.

"Customers have been eagerly waiting for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and they won’t be disappointed," Matt said.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space grey, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience.

The world’s most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order at Vodafone on Friday 27th October, and available from Friday 3rd November.

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

Vodafone is offering customers the iPhone 8 from $50 a month interest free over 24 months, on a $59.99 monthly plan with a $49 deposit. This plan comes with a whopping 10GB of data.

Vodafone is also offering the iPhone 8 on the Red+ $129.99, 24 month plan, with a deposit of $449. That comes with 17.5GB of data.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/iphone

For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com