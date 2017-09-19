INFINIDAT launches Moshe Yanai’s Infinibox storage solutions in NZ

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 19:59

INFINIDAT, the leading independent provider of large-scale enterprise data storage solutions announces the launch and immediate availability of its Infinibox™ storage solutions in New Zealand.

The latest creation of Moshe Yanai - who many will know as the ‘Godfather of Storage’, INFINIDAT continues to grow rapidly with Q2 results reporting 250% revenue growth over Q2 last year. With triple digit gains in Cloud, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Banking, Q2 was the company’s second highest revenue quarter ever and the most profitable in the company’s history. It’s notable that 32% of sales came from new clients, while the 156 petabytes of client storage capacity added saw INFINIDAT surpass the two Exabyte footprint milestone.

Yanai will need no introduction to storage professionals. The graduate electrical engineer come one-time Israeli Defence force commander, inventor, pilot, philanthropist, and businessman has a serial string of achievements over the past three decades including the development of the industry-shaping Symmetrix family, his founding of XIV & its self-managing storage, and co-founding of Diligent Technologies with its data protection offerings. A distinguished fellow of both EMC and IBM as well as his Israeli alma mater, Technion, Moshe Yanai has led INFINIDAT to Visionary status in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant in both of the years since it emerged from stealth mode, and now has the company knocking on the door of the Leadership quadrant.

“We see such strong global momentum marking an incredibly exciting time to launch in NZ, while it’s no secret storage needs continue to grow exponentially month-on-month, making INFINIDAT’s ease of management features increasingly important”, says Enterprise Sales Manager, David Lynn. “INFINIDAT offers a truly unique solution in the marketplace – and that it does so at such a disruptive price point will cause organisations to re-evaluate the solutions they may have purchased in the past.”

Infinibox™ high performance data storage solutions eliminate performance, reliability, availability and scalability issues to accelerate critical business applications. Utilising INFINIDAT’s unique software storage functions layered on industry standard hardware, Infinibox™ delivers a fast, easy-to-deploy storage system boasting simplified management, industry-leading seven 9’s (99.99999%) availability, n+2 redundancy for reliability, and low energy requirements & heat output.

Infinibox™ scales from 115TB to over 10 PB in a single 42U rack, and provides true unification with clients replacing up to 10 incumbent systems with a single Infinibox™. Further information is available at http://www.infinidat.co.nz.co.nz