Kiwi fishing app now available in different languages

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 09:59

New Zealand’s first free home-grown fishing app, Fish4All, is now available in New Zealand’s top languages, te Reo MÄori, Mandarin, Tagalog (Filipino) and Hindi.

Launched in 2014 by two Kiwi recreational fishers, Fish4All is designed to be a ‘fisher’s best mate’, a digital fishing tool to log catches against a wide range of species, keep trip records and share images.

It also enables users to contribute toward sustainable recreational fisheries. Every catch they log helps to build the critically needed information pool so fish stocks can be managed to ensure that everyone gets their fair share now and into the future.

"We believe all New Zealanders, no matter where they come from, want to care for this precious shared resource," says Fish4All co-founder and keen angler Tony Craig.

"And information is the key. Making Fish4All available in New Zealand’s top languages means everyone can play their part by providing valuable catch data. Even ‘no fish’ caught is very valuable information. No matter whether you fish on the water or from the shore, it’s all important."

Fish4All is also currently seeking people to help work on translations into Samoan and Tongan.

The translation process into all languages has been a voluntary community effort involving tapping into a web-base of global freelancers and generous support from New Zealanders keen to support their communities to fish responsibly.

"It’s been a real community effort and extremely rewarding learning how many people do care about sustainable recreational fisheries. So, we encourage people to download Fish4All, in Android or iPhone. Go the to the language section, choose your language and get set up to go!"

Fish4All has also established the Fish4All Charitable Trust to manage and protect the data that is generated by users, ensuring privacy is protected and data is available exclusively by and for recreational fishing interests.